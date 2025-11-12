UC Berkeley and University of Luxembourg to explore together space technology research and innovation

Potential collaborations to focus on digital space infrastructures, space robotics and space law

Berkeley Space Center and the University of Luxembourg's Interdisciplinary Centre for Security, Reliability and Trust (SnT) have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance collaborative research and education in space science and technology, in the presence of Prime Minister Luc Frieden, during a working visit in San Francisco. The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the two institutions over the next five years.

They plan to cooperate in several key areas of mutual interest:

Digital Space Infrastructures : Developing advanced satellite and space communications systems, space systems engineering, mission-critical software systems, and ground segment technologies.

Space Robotics and Autonomous Systems : Advancing autonomous technologies for space exploration and operations, leveraging expertise from both institutions in robotics and AI. S

Space Law and Policy: Exploring the legal frameworks governing space activities, bringing together UC Berkeley's legal and policy expertise and the University of Luxembourg’s leadership in commercial space regulation.

The institutions will explore joint research projects, conferences, workshops, and symposia, while creating avenues for exchange of researchers, including faculty, graduate students, and postdoctoral scholars. The collaboration also aims to explore opportunities for joint education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and incubation and acceleration activities in the space sector, connecting Berkeley Space Center with Luxembourg's thriving space ecosystem.

Dr. Victoria Coleman, Associate Provost for the Berkeley Space Center, noted that the agreement exemplifies the power of international collaboration to advance the frontiers of space technology. “By connecting UC Berkeley’s research excellence with Luxembourg’s dynamic space ecosystem—and doing so in the presence of Prime Minister Luc Frieden—we are laying the groundwork for transformative discoveries in digital infrastructures, autonomous systems, and space governance,” she said. “Together, we are preparing the technologies and talent that will shape humanity’s next chapter beyond Earth.”

“Luxembourg’s space sector is thriving, benefiting from the presence of over 80 companies and research institutions that drive innovation and scientific excellence. Luxembourg will remain committed to fostering collaboration, both with industry and internationally. Today’s MoU marks an important step toward deeper ties between Luxembourg and the Berkeley Space Centre, strengthening our ecosystems and opening new opportunities for research and entrepreneurship,” said Prime Minister Luc Frieden.

The anticipated collaboration builds on Luxembourg's strategic position as a European hub for space innovation and UC Berkeley's long-standing leadership in aerospace research and education. By linking Berkeley Space Center with Luxembourg's space ecosystem, opportunities for researchers and students would arise on both sides of the Atlantic to work on cutting-edge challenges in space technology.

About SnT

The Interdisciplinary Centre for Security, Reliability and Trust (SnT) at the University of Luxembourg conducts internationally competitive research in information and communication technology. In addition to long-term, high-risk research, SnT engages in demand-driven collaborative projects with industry and the public sector through its Partnership Program. The resulting concepts present a genuine, long-lasting competitive advantage for companies in Luxembourg and beyond.

About Berkeley Space Center

Berkeley Space Center is a proposed, 36-acre innovation center at NASA Ames in the heart of Silicon Valley where academia, private industry and government come together to identify, incubate and launch tomorrow’s technological breakthroughs. Areas of focus include aerospace, advanced aviation, quantum computing and data science, disaster resilience, extreme environments, advanced materials and manufacturing, and other deep technology disciplines. Partnerships and research collaborations have already been established in advance of the physical development.

About the University of Luxembourg

The University of Luxembourg is a young research-intensive institution. Interdisciplinarity in research and teaching is key to the University's approach to addressing tomorrow's societal challenges. Embedded in Luxembourg's diverse and multicultural society, the University offers a welcoming, multilingual environment, where students and researchers from around the world feel at home. Its compact size fosters close interaction between students and lecturers, creating a personal atmosphere.

Internationally recognised research drives innovation in digital transformation, health, and sustainable development. Scientific progress is supported by cutting-edge infrastructure and a national commitment to education, research, and innovation. The dynamics of a still young university offer rare potential and scope for exploring new ideas.

About the University of California, Berkeley

The University of California, Berkeley, is the world’s premier public research institution, consistently ranked as the top public university in the United States. UC Berkeley fuels a perpetual renaissance, generating unparalleled intellectual, economic and social value. UC Berkeley integrates research with teaching, the artistic with the scientific, the scholarly with the athletic, and the up-and-comer with the advantaged. Its diverse and kinetic community draws inspiration from every discipline, sparks dynamic interactions, and produces revelations about the world we aspire to live in. With the drive to ask critical questions and embrace new challenges, UC Berkeley is redefining itself and the role of a university in a changing world.